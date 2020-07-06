STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru nursing home throws out Sikkim woman in labour on suspicion of COVID-19

The woman, who was moved to Asha Nursing Home in Viveknagar after she developed labour pain at around 11:30 am on Sunday, was sent out four hours later with the hospital refusing to admit her.

Published: 06th July 2020 09:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

Pregnant women

For representational purposes

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 34-year-old pregnant woman from Sikkim was thrown out of a nursing home on Sunday afternoon while she was suffering labour pain, as the hospital suspected that she had COVID-19.

She has been visiting the nursing home since the beginning of her pregnancy for check-ups. Two days ago they took the woman's swab test but did not reveal the result to the family.

Rosline Gomes, a close friend of the family said, "She developed labour pain around 11:30 am on Sunday and her family took her to Asha Nursing Home in Viveknagar.  Around 2:30 pm they sent her out of the
hospital and refused to admit her, while she was in severe labour pain. They said they cannot treat someone with suspected COVID-19 symptoms. She was made to sit in a chair outside the nursing home."

She was there for 6 hours and no doctor or nurse attended to her. "How can the hospital be so negligent and throw out a woman in labour pain. They could have referred her to another hospital or guided us. It is their responsibility to take care of her. We were all panicking and began searching for hospitals to take her to. At around 8 pm we took her to Vagus Hospital in Malleswaram and she delivered a healthy baby boy on Monday morning," Rosline said.

When Vagus contacted the nursing home, they found that the result was positive. The family also got a call from BBMP later confirming the positive result. As they were unable to afford Vagus hospital, she was shifted to Vani Vilas Hospital later on Monday night.

"It was a huge risk to the mother and baby. The nursing home could have let her deliver and then shifted her to another hospital for COVID-19 treatment. This is a serious issue and is no way to treat a patient, irrespective of if they have corona or not," Rosline added.

Responding to this, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Commissioner for Health and Family Welfare said," We have a chain of maternity hospitals and will get in touch with them for a discussion. They have to reserve 50 percent of their beds for COVID-19 treatment. As for this case, we will look into what action we can take."

Minister of Medical Education, Dr K Sudhakar recently said that criminal action will be taken against private hospitals for denying treatment to COVID-19 patients. However, he was unreachable for comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bengaluru pregnancy COVID Bengaluru hospital negligence Asha Nursing Home
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp