ICUs will be set up at COVID care centres in Bengaluru: Karnataka dy CM CN Ashwath Narayan

Narayan said that the government has set up COVID Care Centres at the GKVK campus, Haj Bhavan and the Art of Living Foundation campus.

Published: 06th July 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government will set up intensive care units in all COVID care centres here, the Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said on Sunday.

During his visit to the sprawling Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), which has been converted into the largest COVID care centre in the country with 10,100 beds, Narayan said the government has set up COVID Care Centres at the GKVK campus, Haj Bhavan and the Art of Living Foundation campus.

In a statement, he said BIEC and Koramangala Indoor Stadium based care centres will soon become operational. The release quoted Narayan as saying that 10 ICUs will be established at every COVID Care Centre in the city.

"At BIEC alone, 100 ICUs will be set up with all medical facilities, including oxygen supply. By Monday, 7,000 beds will be ready at the BIEC while another 3,000 beds will be made available later this week. From the coming week, asymptomatic patients will be diverted to the BIEC COVID Care Centre," he said.

All medical staff will be relieved from their non-medical duty, including administrative work at the COVID Care Centres.

On complaints regarding the poor quality of food being supplied to COVID-19 patients and the medical staff, Narayan warned vendors that they stand to lose their contracts in case there are any fresh complaints on the quality of food served.

