Karnataka High Court sets up special court room for physical hearing amid COVID-19

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of its pandemic containment measures, the Karnataka High Court has set up a specially designed courtroom with transparent partitions at Guru Nanak Bhavan in Vasanth Nagar, where arrested persons, or undertrial prisoners, can be produced physically.

The dedicated remand court, where all safety measures to physically produce the accused have been taken care of, was in continuation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the High Court from time-to-time to prevent the spread of Covid-19 on the court premises.

It may be noted that a Bengaluru court complex had to be closed after an accused tested positive and so did some constables. Several judicial officers, too, were quarantined.