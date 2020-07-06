Naavu Bharateeyaru's social workers seek meet with CM Yediyurappa to address COVID-19 woes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Naavu Bharateeyaru, a network of social workers across Karnataka, has written to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa requesting for an urgent online meeting between the government and civil society to see how they can work together to minimize people’s distress during the pandemic. Making realtime information available on tertiary care beds, ICUs, and ventilators are among the concerns it seeks solutions for.

The members alleged that despite several notifications from the government, there hasn’t been one comprehensive policy that enables citizens to understand the government’s approach. Hence, they have demanded that a clear policy is announced after discussions with the civil society, and its critical elements be prominently displayed on hoardings at public spaces and hospitals. They added that a helpline in multiple languages with updated information should also be set up.

Members said that as per protocol, tertiary care and super speciality hospitals need to be reserved strictly for patients with severe problems, including those with pre-existing health conditions which could aggravate Covid infection. Meanwhile, regulation and oversight of private hospitals, acute shortage of health workers, protection of healthcare workers, and continuing care for non-Covid patients are the other concerns the forum wants addressed.