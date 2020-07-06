STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

No complete lockdown: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Home Minister says health facilities being scaled up to meet rising Covid cases

Published: 06th July 2020 04:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2020 04:40 AM   |  A+A-

A store on Commercial Street locked up as part of the State government’s Sunday lockdown

A store on Commercial Street locked up as part of the State government’s Sunday lockdown | Shriram BN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Despite the steep spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, especially in Bengaluru, the government is not considering another complete lockdown.  Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday reiterated the government’s stance to allay people’s fears of another complete shutdown, at least in Bengaluru, owing to the increasing number of cases. 

“The Chief Minister has clearly stated that there will be no lockdown. There is no need to worry or fret about it. The government has not decided on a lockdown. Bengaluru’s healthcare facilities are being scaled up and there is no need for any citizen to worry,” said Bommai. 

The statement comes on the first of the re-introduced Sunday lockdowns in the State, owing to the spike in cases. While addressing worries about reverse migration increasing the spread of Covid in rural areas, Bommai appealed to Bengaluru’s citizens not to return to their hometowns and to remain in the State capital. Despite complaints of citizens not finding beds or ambulances in Bengaluru, the Home Minister insisted that systems have been put in place to streamline Covid-19 care.

Sunday curfew: empty streets in Bengaluru
The Sunday lockdown was successful in Bengaluru, as a majority of the citizens did not step out of their houses. Apart from a few stray incidents, the police also had a smooth day. While people were out on Saturday evening and shops were crowded with people, on Sunday, it was a different scene. The curfew was supposed to be from 8 am, and roads wore a completely deserted look through the day. It was clear that people strictly followed the lockdown. A police official said awareness created had worked. “Without the cooperation of the people, it wouldn’t have been this effective. Also, complete closure of all non-essential activities helped, as people had no choice other than staying indoors.” However, a few bikers who ventured out in Basaveshwara Nagar and two girls who were roaming in a car in Vijayanagar were warned by the police. Their vehicles were seized as they had come out without convincing reason. Most of the areas were barricaded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Bengaluru lockdown coronavirus covid 19
India Matters
People wear protective masks in a metro during the coronavirus outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, Monday, July 6, 2020. In Switzerland, from Monday, people aged 12 and over must wear a mask in all public transport, trains, trams and buses, as well as in cable cars and boats. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus can transmit through air, 200 scientists tell WHO
Security guards at the Golconda Fort are well equipped with masks and hand sanitisers to remain safe during this ongoing pandemic. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Telangana’s coronavirus testing second lowest in India
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani (File| Bloomberg)
Reliance launches unlimited free conferencing app as competition to Zoom
Lakshadweep islands
Lakshadweep only Indian territory to not have a single case of Covid-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19: Coronavirus is airborne, claim 239 scientists in an open letter to WHO
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp