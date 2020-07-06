No complete lockdown: Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the steep spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the State, especially in Bengaluru, the government is not considering another complete lockdown. Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday reiterated the government’s stance to allay people’s fears of another complete shutdown, at least in Bengaluru, owing to the increasing number of cases.

“The Chief Minister has clearly stated that there will be no lockdown. There is no need to worry or fret about it. The government has not decided on a lockdown. Bengaluru’s healthcare facilities are being scaled up and there is no need for any citizen to worry,” said Bommai.

The statement comes on the first of the re-introduced Sunday lockdowns in the State, owing to the spike in cases. While addressing worries about reverse migration increasing the spread of Covid in rural areas, Bommai appealed to Bengaluru’s citizens not to return to their hometowns and to remain in the State capital. Despite complaints of citizens not finding beds or ambulances in Bengaluru, the Home Minister insisted that systems have been put in place to streamline Covid-19 care.

Sunday curfew: empty streets in Bengaluru

The Sunday lockdown was successful in Bengaluru, as a majority of the citizens did not step out of their houses. Apart from a few stray incidents, the police also had a smooth day. While people were out on Saturday evening and shops were crowded with people, on Sunday, it was a different scene. The curfew was supposed to be from 8 am, and roads wore a completely deserted look through the day. It was clear that people strictly followed the lockdown. A police official said awareness created had worked. “Without the cooperation of the people, it wouldn’t have been this effective. Also, complete closure of all non-essential activities helped, as people had no choice other than staying indoors.” However, a few bikers who ventured out in Basaveshwara Nagar and two girls who were roaming in a car in Vijayanagar were warned by the police. Their vehicles were seized as they had come out without convincing reason. Most of the areas were barricaded.