Denied treatment, 64-year-old woman dies at her Bengaluru home

If only they had treated her, she could have survived, her heartbroken husband Joseph said.

Representational image

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 64-year-old woman from Bilekahalli, who had a fever, high sugar levels and breathlessness, was denied treatment in more than 10 hospitals over two days, and she passed away waiting for her Covid report on Monday. 

The husband, Joseph, a driver, said, “Around 2 pm on Friday, my wife complained of breathlessness and fever. We went to a government hospital in Jayanagar, but they refused to treat her, saying we need to get a Covid test done.

We made rounds of private hospitals in Seshadripuram, Cunningham Road, Malleswaram, Kengeri and Sarjapura Road, but all denied her treatment. We then went to Victoria Hospital where her swab was taken. They said the report would take 48 hours, so we went home.”

He added, “We gave her paracetamol, but it didn’t work. As her health kept deteriorating, we took her to more hospitals, but nobody admitted her. On Monday morning, she passed away. Then, the Covid report came, which was negative. If only they had treated her, she could have survived,” a heartbroken Joseph said.

