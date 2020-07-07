HC takes up patients’ plight

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking note of two separate letters drawing the attention of the court to the plight of Covid patients, the Karnataka High Court on Monday initiated suo motu proceedings and directed its Registry to make the state and central governments and the BBMP, parties and place the matter before it on Tuesday.

The letters, addressed to the court by advocate P Anu Chengappa and the Advocates’ Association of Bangalore, pointed out the difficulties faced by patients in getting beds, management by the BBMP, and private hospitals charging high rates for patients. In a letter to Chief Justice Oka, Chengappa requested the court to initiate urgent suo moto action regarding “non-availability of timely medical help for Covid-19 patients” and also non-Covid patients, in Bengaluru. AAB sought immediate steps to rectify the ceiling rates and make it more affordable.