Not skin deep

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: How many times have we heard, “she is so fair and beautiful” or “he is so fair and handsome”? Too many times to count? Being derided for “you will never find a suitable match” to name-calling couples ‘Black and White TVs’ if one is fairer than the other; from our well-meaning grandmothers to our pesky neighbours, everyone has an opinion to pass on skin colour.

Often, though not explicitly stated, the bias does creep in people’s choices. Bengaluru-based Bharatanatyam dancer and choreographer Mithun Shyam says, “I’ve noticed that when event organisers have to choose performers among my students, the ones with a darker skin tone get rejected more.” The artiste, who also brought out Shyama Sundari, a classical dance production on colourism, last year, adds that the problem exists at the family level. “Some kids get nicknames based on colour or body type. The intention may not be to hurt but such things can affect the child’s psyche,” says Shyam.

Agrees Dr Shireen Furtado, dermatologist, Aster CMI Hospital. “A large number of Indians are obsessed with fairness as an indicator of status and beauty. I hear patients lament that no matter how dutifully they smear fairness creams on their faces, the skin refuses to move a shade. Names like Fair and Lovely are wrong, misleading and harmful for an average brown coloured woman.” Sushmita Jakkula, founder of Hyderabad-based The Soaptub Co, says she gets many clients who ask for soaps that will make their skin fairer. She adds, “Face masks can improve skin health, but not change colour.”

In a market obsessed with ‘whiteness’, numerous companies have sold creams and bleach in an attempt to make one ‘white’. When recently Hindustan Unilever rebranded its face cream to drop the word ‘fair’ and make it ‘Glow & Lovely’, many felt it was a small step in the right direction.

Deborah Doris Fell, former Miss India runner-up and finalist, Kingfisher Supermodels - Season 3, welcomes the name change. She says, “Clients and brands would prefer white skinned women and I had to struggle to get to where I am today. Very few brands about 10 years ago booked me for their shows or shoots. Colour should never be something that is looked down upon.”

Looking good has always meant ‘fair and lovely’, not just what is seen in advertisements, but it has been ingrained in us right from our adolescent years, feels Chaitanya Ch, image consultant, StyleChai. She says, “I have noticed that homemakers and even professionals placed in high offices suffer from low self-worth because they are dark.”

However, model Harsha Tallapragada differs. She says, “No matter what the name is, it is still going to be the same product and for the same purpose. We should not judge a person based on their colour.”

Kavitha Emmanuel, Dark is Beautiful campaigner, Women of Worth founder, says it’s good to talk about colourism. “But I wish the company will show more commitment to the cause and go beyond tokenism.”