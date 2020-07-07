Planting a change with pen and paper

Anushree Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as we try to make peace with the summer of 2020, thanks to coronavirus, we are yet to erase the memories of a dry summer of 2019. While we were focusing on the problem, Shantanu Pratap Singh was creating a solution. In June last year, this Allahabad-based B.Tech student gave birth to The Sagez – eco-friendly seed papers.Singh found that if 10,000 seed papers are sold and 10 per cent of them were planted, it could impact the environment greatly. A students-run brand, their idea was simple. Use the seed paper and send it back to earth by planting it.

After the initial success and feedback, Singh and his team included pens and pencils in their product list. All the merchandise is made of recycled paper. While the pens and pencils have a seed embedded at the far end, the paper is filled with seeds too and is used to make other stationery goodies.Initially, he used seven varieties of seeds like sunflower and chilli in the paper products. But now he has limited them to basil, wildflower, marigold and mix vegetable. “The seeds to be used depends on parameters like how much pressure they can bear when they are embedded on paper, their shelf life, and how they react in contact with moisture. Based on these, I rounded in on the four variants,” explains Singh, 21, the CEO and founder of the firm. The pens and pencils have over 15 seed varieties including carrot, cucumber, chilli, tomato and onion. The germination is 70-80 per cent effective, he says.

The Sagez has also collaborated with companies abroad. “For a company in Netherlands, we made seed paper ID cards. The seeds work well in all terrains and weather conditions,” he shares. With their current manufacturing set-up in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the bootstrapped company plans to have a base in Chennai or Bengaluru once the pandemic exits.

The lockdown has not been easy as their shipping has been impacted, and the team is subjected to the wrath of customers. “Shipping within India will begin soon. We have made our social media presence stronger and started taking pre-orders. We are also selling on Amazon,” he says. Singh wants to promote the concept in schools, colleges and corporates. “We are motivating people through Instagram to post pictures of their plants,” he says.