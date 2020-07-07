STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Planting a change with pen and paper

Even as we try to make peace with the summer of 2020, thanks to coronavirus, we are yet to erase the memories of a dry summer of 2019.

Published: 07th July 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Anushree Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as we try to make peace with the summer of 2020, thanks to coronavirus, we are yet to erase the memories of a dry summer of 2019. While we were focusing on the problem, Shantanu Pratap Singh was creating a solution. In June last year, this Allahabad-based B.Tech student gave birth to The Sagez – eco-friendly seed papers.Singh found that if 10,000 seed papers are sold and 10 per cent of them were planted, it could impact the environment greatly. A students-run brand, their idea was simple. Use the seed paper and send it back to earth by planting it. 

After the initial success and feedback, Singh and his team included pens and pencils in their product list. All the merchandise is made of recycled paper. While the pens and pencils have a seed embedded at the far end, the paper is filled with seeds too and is used to make other stationery goodies.Initially, he used seven varieties of seeds like sunflower and chilli in the paper products. But now he has limited them to basil, wildflower, marigold and mix vegetable. “The seeds to be used depends on parameters like how much pressure they can bear when they are embedded on paper, their shelf life, and how they react in contact with moisture. Based on these, I rounded in on the four variants,” explains Singh, 21, the CEO and founder of the firm. The pens and pencils have over 15 seed varieties including carrot, cucumber, chilli, tomato and onion.  The germination is 70-80 per cent effective, he says.

The Sagez has also collaborated with companies abroad. “For a company in Netherlands, we made seed paper ID cards. The seeds work well in all terrains and weather conditions,” he shares. With their current manufacturing set-up in Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, the bootstrapped company plans to have a base in Chennai or Bengaluru once the pandemic exits.

The lockdown has not been easy as their shipping has been impacted, and the team is subjected to the wrath of customers. “Shipping within India will begin soon. We have made our social media presence stronger and started taking pre-orders. We are also selling on Amazon,” he says. Singh wants to promote the concept in schools, colleges and corporates. “We are motivating people through Instagram to post pictures of their plants,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
4.4 lakh patients have recovered till date taking India’s recovery rate to 61.13 per cent
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp