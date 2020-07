Water disruption on Wednesday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Water supply will be disrupted on Wednesday (July 8) between 8 am and 4 pm in many parts of the city for carrying out pipe interlinking work under the Unaccounted For Project and fixing of bulk flow meters for an eight-hour period. The following areas will be affected: Yeshwanthpur, Bashyam Park, Malleswaram, Seshadripuram, Okalipura, Srirampura, Mathikere, & surrounding areas, Sadhashivanagar, KG Tower, Seshadripuram, Jayamahal, Palace Guttahalli, RMV 2nd Stage & surrounding areas. R T Nagar, Hebbal, Sanjay Nagar, Manorayanapalya, Ganganagar & surrounding area, Chickpet, KR Market, Cubbonpet & surrounding area, Majestic Area, Kasturba Road, Shivajinagar, Fraser Town, Sampangi Ramnagar, Anand Rao circle, Machlibetta, Bharathingar, Vasanth Nagar, Maruthi Sevanagar, Vidhana Soudha and surrounding areas.

ITI Colony, Indiranagar, Shastri Nagar, HAL 3rd Stage, Thippasandra, LIC colony, Anandapura and areas under Jeevan Bimanagar & Indiranagar sub station, Ulsoor G street, OGI Garden, Murphy Town, Cambridge Layout, MG Road, Domlur and areas under Ulsoor sub station. Hanumanthnagar, Srinagar, Girinagar, Chamarajpet, Vittal Nagar, Bytarayanapura and surrounding areas.