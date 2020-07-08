55-year-old dies after 9-hour search for bed

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 7 pm on Monday, Nabeela Shah, a Mercy Mission volunteer, got a call from a DJ Halli resident with complaints of low oxygen saturation levels. The 55-year-old man had a fever for three days and was also a pneumonia patient. His Covid-19 test was yet to be done.The family had taken an oxygen cylinder from the NGO last Friday. On Monday night his saturation levels dropped and he fell unconscious.

It took two hours to get him an ambulance. Meanwhile, the man’s son took him in the car with the oxygen cylinder to a private hospital on Queen’s Road, but they said he was too critical.The ambulance picked him up at 10.55 pm. “A private hospital in Kengeri said they have a bed, but when the ambulance reached, they denied vacancy,” Nabeela said.Then, they went to a private hospital in Bommanahalli at 2.30 am but neither was he let in, nor a doctor attended to him. The patient passed away at 4.30 am.