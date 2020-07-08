STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Home quarantine: Tracking to be outsourced by BBMP

With a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to set up a central control room to check on people in home quarantine.

Published: 08th July 2020 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

Parts of Ulsoor in Bengaluru being sealed on Tuesday | Pandarinath B

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to set up a central control room to check on people in home quarantine. It will also be outsourcing the task of calling such individuals to monitor their health. The BBMP and health department are preparing a manual with a set of guidelines on what needs to be done to prevent confusion among those in home quarantine. 

ASHA and health workers have been checking on asymptomatic patients and returnees from other states whoa are undergoing compulsory 14-day home quarantine. But with cases going up, this control room, along with tele-medicine facility, is being set up. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express that a call centre is being set up, which is being outsourced to a private agency.

The centre will have medical professionals who will monitor and prescribe medicines to people in home quarantine, he said. Currently, guidelines for those under home quarantine are being developed, and norms for what a person in home quarantine should do, rules for neighbours and what returnees from other states should do will be included. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp