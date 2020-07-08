Home quarantine: Tracking to be outsourced by BBMP

Bosky Khanna By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to set up a central control room to check on people in home quarantine. It will also be outsourcing the task of calling such individuals to monitor their health. The BBMP and health department are preparing a manual with a set of guidelines on what needs to be done to prevent confusion among those in home quarantine.

ASHA and health workers have been checking on asymptomatic patients and returnees from other states whoa are undergoing compulsory 14-day home quarantine. But with cases going up, this control room, along with tele-medicine facility, is being set up. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express that a call centre is being set up, which is being outsourced to a private agency.

The centre will have medical professionals who will monitor and prescribe medicines to people in home quarantine, he said. Currently, guidelines for those under home quarantine are being developed, and norms for what a person in home quarantine should do, rules for neighbours and what returnees from other states should do will be included.