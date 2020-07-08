Karnataka HC steps in after Bengaluru sees sudden surge in Covid cases

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Considering the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases in the state, particularly in Bengaluru, and sufferings of patients over the last few days, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued a series of directions to the state government and BBMP on the facilities. A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar passed the order based on a batch of PILs, including one initiated suo motu in response to letters addressed to the Chief Justice.

The order stated that the state government and BBMP have to furnish details on total number of beds available in hospitals, both government and private, within BBMP, with or without ventilation facility and the manner in which beds will be notified to the public. “Whether any authority is nominated to ensure to admit Covid-19 patient immediately? If any patient required ICU with ventilator, whether any centralised mechanism is created,” the bench asked.

Decent last rites

Adjourning the hearing to Thursday, the bench sought details from the state and BBMP on protocols or standard operating procedure, if any, for a decent burial or cremation of bodies of Covid patients.

Sorry state of affairs

On a plea on a Covid patient’s death on Victoria Hospital premises after the patient was refused admission by 18 hospitals, the bench said the government should conduct an inquiry.

900 families need food

After a petitioner stated that 900 families in containment zones are in need of food and there was no response from the state and BBMP, the bench said it is the BBMP’s duty to ensure food and essentials.