Off the blocks

While certain sporting fraternities across the globe are limping back to resuming activities, martial arts like karate still await a green signal.

M P Jagruth

By Express News Service

But for city-based M P Jagruth, the 14-year-old state and national champion in Kata and  Kumite, the pandemic has shifted his focus towards online challenges. His most recent feat was at the third edition of the Luca Valdesi Karate E-Challenge which was held on June 27, where he secured the bronze in the Under-16 category on July 5. 

The contest was organised by karate world champion Luca Valdesi, in which each participant was provided with  a match code which describes the moves and postures to be followed while performing. Furthermore, each participant was required to record a video of their individual performance which was assessed and ranked by a jury comprising world champions Kyo Shimizu, Damin Quintero, Antonio Diaz and Ahmed Shawky.

The Kata category comprised 32 participants from across the globe, including Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy, Montenegro, France and India. Describing the process as challenging, Jagruth says, “I started practising karate at the age of six. During the initial months of the lockdown, it was demotivating since no practice sessions were held, but these e-challenges have come as a change and allowed me to perform,” says Jagruth who had previously participated in the second edition for Kumite where he secured the fourth place. 

While he looks to get back to physical matches when permission is granted, Jagruth asserts that the online tournaments also gave him exposure on techniques followed by other competitors. “There are better participants than me and now that I get to look at their performances, it allows me to cope with the challenges in a better way. After the pandemic, these challenges will come to halt, so it’s a great medium to keep oneself occupied before getting back on ground,” he adds. 

