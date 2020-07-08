Relieve us from Covid-19 duties, teachers write to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of teachers from Bengaluru North and South education districts have been made a part of the Covid surveillance team, forgoing their school duties, and asked to report to the zonal health offices.

Yet as per sources, there prevails an uncertainty about what their duties will be. This, even as the BBMP trained a number of teachers on Monday. In a letter to the minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar, the department’s principal secretary S R Umashankar, and commissioner of department for public instruction KG Jagadeesh, the Karnataka State Primary Teachers Association on Monday said teachers aren’t aware of the technicalities to render Covid related services.

“Teachers have been asked to visit houses for contact tracing. There is a fear now with the increasing number of cases. Teachers have so far, without the technical knowhow, been employed in four Covid related surveys, including tracing those with tuberculosis, and they obliged. But with the recent spike in cases, how reasonable is it to send them to trace positive cases, that too without proper protection?” asked Chandrashekar Nugli, secretary, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association