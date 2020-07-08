STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Relieve us from Covid-19 duties, teachers write to govt

Association on Monday said teachers aren’t aware of the technicalities to render Covid related services.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image | kk sundar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hundreds of teachers from Bengaluru North and South education districts have been made a part of the Covid surveillance team, forgoing their school duties, and asked to report to the zonal health offices.

Yet as per sources, there prevails an uncertainty about what their duties will be. This, even as the BBMP trained a number of teachers on Monday. In a letter to the minister for primary and secondary education S Suresh Kumar, the department’s principal secretary S R Umashankar, and commissioner of department for public instruction KG Jagadeesh, the Karnataka State Primary Teachers Association on Monday said teachers aren’t aware of the technicalities to render Covid related services.

“Teachers have been asked to visit houses for contact tracing. There is a fear now with the increasing number of cases. Teachers have so far, without the technical knowhow, been employed in four Covid related surveys, including tracing those with tuberculosis, and they obliged. But with the recent spike in cases, how reasonable is it to send them to trace positive cases, that too without proper protection?” asked Chandrashekar Nugli, secretary, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp