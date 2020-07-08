STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Turning the tide

Summer and swimming are synonymous, but this year, like all else, things have changed.

Representational Image

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Summer and swimming are synonymous, but this year, like all else, things have changed. And perhaps the worst hit even among other sports is the aquatic fraternity, including the coaches, guards and trainers associated with it. Which is why Olympian swimmer Hakimuddin Habibulla, founder, Swimming Matters, and his wife Munazza Habibulla, the CEO of the company which looks into  resources, services and best practices to develop the aquatics industry in India, decided to start LetsPoolIn. The fundraiser of `10 lakh has been launched by Swimming Matters in collaboration with Olympians, paralympians and Arjuna award recipient swimmers and Rashtriya Life Saving Society (India). 

“If all had gone well, summer would have been the time when coaches, instructors and those associated with this industry would have earned some money. Many of them, in fact, sustain on what they make through the summer months for the rest of the year. However, the pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty,” says Habibulla, Managing Director, Myrtha Pools India. 

So now, the husband and wife duo has decided to seek contributions to make a difference in the lives of those behind the scenes in the swimming business. “The months from March to June are the busiest months for most businesses in the aquatic industry, with summer camps contributing to over 60 per cent of their annual earnings. However, the pandemic and continued lockdowns have dealt a cruel blow to the lives and livelihoods of thousands,” says Munazza, adding that a lot of them are single breadwinners of the family, some are even going through personal, health or environmental crises. “With lockdowns coming at this crucial time, and no respite in sight, they are staring at a bleak future,” she says about the campaign launched on the PlayforIndia platform.  

Through this initiative, they are looking to support 100 persons who are in dire need currently. “We have identified beneficiaries through a network of members of the swimming community, including lifeguards who have been severely impacted by the pandemic,” says Habibulla, who has over 25 years of experience in the Indian sporting domain. 

One of the challenges they are facing is the cause and contribution fatigue. “There are many causes out there, and to make ourselves heard in an effective manner is the need of the hour. Although we understand that people have contributed to several causes, we feel they have the capacity to go a little more,” Munazza says, adding that every contribution, whatever the amount, will count.

