STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Wonders of wanderlust

The pandemic has forced everybody to adapt and reinvent themselves in new ways.

Published: 08th July 2020 04:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2020 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

BENGALURU: The pandemic has forced everybody to adapt and reinvent themselves in new ways. Even as some industries reopened after Unlock 1.0, the travel industry is still left waiting for things to get better. But while physically going to a place may be a dream for now, there are still ways to use travel to learn and teach children to be better global citizens. This thought has prompted Sreejith Govindankutty to launch the online programme, Young Travellers of Today Global Citizens of Tomorrow. 

“Travel is a great form of education. So our idea is to help children develop their communication and critical thinking skills by learning more about a country and its history, folklore and culture,” says Govindankutty who is starting a new batch on July 18. The programme, which is held in association with Lahe Lahe, will take place over six sessions held through three weeks, and is open to children aged 8-12 years. Currently, the country in focus is Scotland, with each session including interactive activities that help children expand their thinking.

For example, while introducing participants to the Loch Ness Monster (a large marine creature whose origin is rooted in Scottish folklore), the children are given activities that make them question their scientific temperament. “We then give them a roleplaying activity – imagine you are the head of a documentary team. How would you find out the truth about the Loch Ness Monster?,” explains Govindankutty, co-founder of a city-based travel planning company called SelfRoadiez. 

Similarly, other activities ask the participants to watch Harry Potter before being introduced to the Jacobite Steam Train in Scotland, which was used as the Hogwarts Express in the movie. “But we also ask them to write a review of the film, where they have to think about not just what they liked but what changes they would make to the script if they had a chance as well,” adds Govindankutty. For communication exercises, the students are made to choose any city or town from Scotland as their base and then pretend to present a pitch to the World Travel Council as the city’s tourism secretary. 

Besides a need to adapt to current times, the edutainment series also came from the many queries that Govindankutty’s clientele ask him. “Many ask me about child-specific activities, like amusement parks, that a place has to offer. But in reality, a child will not get bored of a place’s natural beauty if you teach him about a destination’s history and folklore,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
With cases on the rise, residents queue up in large numbers outside a clinic in Bengaluru, on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal
Community spread has begun, it’s time to admit and educate people: Experts
A crowded Amma canteen at Zone 4 Tondiarpet | Express
Amma Canteens to be next Koyambedu as Chennai unlocks?
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
'Unlock 1.0' sees 60 per cent of all COVID-19 deaths in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A new COVID Care Centre set up in Tumakuru. (Photo| EPS)
Inside India's largest COVID-19 care centre which has 10,100 beds
MS Dhoni (Photo | AP)
'Man whose composure, patience continues to inspire': MS Dhoni turns 39
Gallery
A man who returned from Riyadh on July 3rd is sitting on the steps of a shop in Pathanamthitta surrounded by police officers who've arrived to take him for violating quarantine rules of state. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala cops, healthcare workers chase down Gulf-returnee for violating quarantine rules on 3rd day of arrival
Surviving the fear of premature conclusion due to the coronavirus pandemic, top European leagues are slowly nearing conclusion despite running behind the usual timeline. The summer transfer window also got delayed in the process but governing bodies seem to have figured out how 'business' will happen prior to 2020-21. TNIE explains how things will happen in the virus-struck European transfer market. (Twitter Photo)
Summer Transfer Window 2020 explained: How will signings happen as pandemic-hit season concludes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp