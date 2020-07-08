Wonders of wanderlust

BENGALURU: The pandemic has forced everybody to adapt and reinvent themselves in new ways. Even as some industries reopened after Unlock 1.0, the travel industry is still left waiting for things to get better. But while physically going to a place may be a dream for now, there are still ways to use travel to learn and teach children to be better global citizens. This thought has prompted Sreejith Govindankutty to launch the online programme, Young Travellers of Today Global Citizens of Tomorrow.

“Travel is a great form of education. So our idea is to help children develop their communication and critical thinking skills by learning more about a country and its history, folklore and culture,” says Govindankutty who is starting a new batch on July 18. The programme, which is held in association with Lahe Lahe, will take place over six sessions held through three weeks, and is open to children aged 8-12 years. Currently, the country in focus is Scotland, with each session including interactive activities that help children expand their thinking.

For example, while introducing participants to the Loch Ness Monster (a large marine creature whose origin is rooted in Scottish folklore), the children are given activities that make them question their scientific temperament. “We then give them a roleplaying activity – imagine you are the head of a documentary team. How would you find out the truth about the Loch Ness Monster?,” explains Govindankutty, co-founder of a city-based travel planning company called SelfRoadiez.

Similarly, other activities ask the participants to watch Harry Potter before being introduced to the Jacobite Steam Train in Scotland, which was used as the Hogwarts Express in the movie. “But we also ask them to write a review of the film, where they have to think about not just what they liked but what changes they would make to the script if they had a chance as well,” adds Govindankutty. For communication exercises, the students are made to choose any city or town from Scotland as their base and then pretend to present a pitch to the World Travel Council as the city’s tourism secretary.

Besides a need to adapt to current times, the edutainment series also came from the many queries that Govindankutty’s clientele ask him. “Many ask me about child-specific activities, like amusement parks, that a place has to offer. But in reality, a child will not get bored of a place’s natural beauty if you teach him about a destination’s history and folklore,” he says.