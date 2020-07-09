BBMP head office shuts its gates for visitors till July 24

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner, late on Tuesday night announced that entry to the head office will be prohibited for people from July 9 to July 24. The corporation has taken this decision keeping in mind the rising Covid cases in the city. Citizens with grievances, can use the Sakala portal, or drop them at the drop box placed at the gate of the BBMP head office.

Citizens can also use email (contactusbbmp@gmail.com), WhatsApp (9480685700), Twitter (@bbmpcomm), Facebook, or log onto www.bbmp.sahaya.in. The commissioner is said to have taken this decision for the safety of citizens and staffers who visit many containment zones and government offices for meetings, BBMP officials said. Meanwhile, the BBMP building in Shivajinagar will be developed as Broadway Hospital for Covid-19, with Infosys donating Rs 30 crore for infrastructure cost. It will have 180 beds and 30 ventilators.