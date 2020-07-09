STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Building a safe haven

When their property in Banaswadi turned vacant after their tenant left, brothers Sandeep, Sachin and Ashish Jain tried to turn adversity into opportunity.

(From left) Ashish Jain, Sachin Jain and Sandeep Jain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When their property in Banaswadi turned vacant after their tenant left, brothers Sandeep, Sachin and Ashish Jain tried to turn adversity into opportunity. They decided to help those struggling to find places to quarantine themselves. “Initially, there was a lot of confusion. People who couldn’t quarantine at home were having trouble finding a place. And we found that we had vacant rooms. We gave it out to those in need,” says Sandeep. The brothers run Global Wings Group, a multi-diversified business. 

Now hosting doctors, nurses, and paramedics from government hospitals, the brothers have been working to help people with quarantining. “During the lockdown phase, most of the hotels were shut and there was no staff. We had to activate the properties in short notice. We used to get calls at odd hours and we had to take care of safety, security and hygienic food. Our team was placed at the airport too to coordinate with officials for quarantining,” says Sandeep. 

Amid the crisis were also challenges, in terms of keeping the rooms clean or serving food. Sandeep, whose team was also serving meals to the needy at their restaurant Desi Masala, says, “Several of our workforce returned to their hometowns, so we had to manage with the staff we had.”  A stable back end machinery was put in place in association with BBMP. “We are working to help healthcare workers, police personnel, primary and secondary contacts and migrants from other cities. This also entailed ensuring timely meals. Whatever the challenge we faced, our goal was to pull this off,” says Sandeep, who is now partnering with over 20 local hotels to help people find places to quarantine.

