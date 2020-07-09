STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
For the love of science

Interestingly, it was the planet Saturn that inspired this Earthling’s fascination with science.

By Monika Monalisa 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Making a test tube appear from a bowl of oil, blowing a balloon with just yeast... Some might call it magic but Mark Thompson calls it science. But don’t just take our word for it. The UK-based astronomer will showcase similar such fun experiments during his virtual live performance on July 10. “I love to perform big experiments that are dangerous but impressive, like the exploding hydrogen balloon and the liquid nitrogen cloud,” says Thompson, who is also a writer and has nine books to his credit, the latest being 101 Facts You Didn’t Know About Space.

Interestingly, it was the planet Saturn that inspired this Earthling’s fascination with science. Having witnessed the planet through a telescope at the age of 10, the incident was enough to spark a love of astronomy and scientific experiments. Thompson started his first experiments when he was at secondary school but soon started to perform experiments at home, which only got bigger and bolder with time and experience. The amateur astronomer is also a council member of the Royal Astronomical Society, which was founded in 1820.

Recalling one of his craziest experiments, he says, “If you mix cornflour with water you get a weird liquid, which is called a non-newtonian fluid. This means it behaves like a liquid if you are gentle with it but a solid if you apply pressure. I once filled a small pool with the stuff and got people to run across the top of it but if they stood still, they would sink!” One can’t help but wonder how safe these experiments are but Thompson assures that his experiments are well controlled and he takes all precautions for himself and his audience, which includes his children Phoebe (11) and Riley (9) as first viewers.

An avid science lover, Thompson, who is also an ambassador for Barnardo’s (a children’s charity in the UK), hopes that his shows have made children fall in love with science too. “I have been performing the show for four years now,” says Thompson, who debuted the show at the Edinburgh Fringe. He adds, “I hope some of the children that have seen the show will one day work in science,” says Thompson, adding that he gets many pictures of kids performing experiments after his show. Apart from preparing for his shows or writing books, Thompson, until a few years ago, also used to regularly fly an aeroplane as a hobby. The show will be streamed on insider.in, July 10,6:30 pm

On the show

  •  Vortex-generating dustbins
  •  Dancing paste
  • Vanishing beakers
  • Exploding Pringle tubes
