KSRTC federation seeks hike in workers’ wages

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of the KSRTC Staff and Workers’ Federation have sought a meeting with the top management of state transport undertakings, including the managing directors of BMTC and KSRTC, to discuss the hardships faced by transport corporation employees. Federation chief secretary D A Vijay Bhaskar said, “We are demanding increased wages for workers since they are doing Covid-related work too since June 7.”

While the corporations had exempted those aged above 50 from working, the Federation alleged that the employees have to avail of their existing leaves without any guarantee of salaries being paid. “Transport corporations are running under loss now and we are aware that they are struggling to pay our wages. Also, funds have not been transferred to our PF accounts,” Bhaskar said.

In a letter to the KSRTC MD, the Federation stated that transport corporation staff too should be designated as Covid warriors as they are working in the frontline. They demanded that some of the bus services should be discontinued as there is lesser number of passengers and to reduce further losses.