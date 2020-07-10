STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP rapped for not implementing rules in containment zones

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said the State must identify the needy and take steps to supply food.

Bengaluru Police and BBMP personnel seal Sadar Patrappa road as the state government announced strict lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the area in Bengaluru Saturday June 27 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday directed the State government to ensure the strict implementation of rules in containment zones in Bengaluru to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and to supply essential services to residents, especially the needy, in these zones.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar said the State must identify the needy and take steps to supply food. Violation of this order amounts to the violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, which entitles citizens to claim compensation from the BBMP, the bench said, pointing out non-compliance of a series of directions issued by the court. 

The BBMP counsel submitted that it has not restricted the movement of people in containment zones and they could come out and their earnings were not affected. “No efforts have been undertaken to identify the needy,” he added.  

To this, the bench said this indicates that not only was the BBMP defying the court’s orders, it was also not complying with its obligations mentioned in the SOP specified by the State government in a circular dated April 14, and an order it passed on July 19. Although a list of 900 families in dire need of food in containment zones was provided, the BBMP has not looked into it, the bench said.

“The BBMP has failed to comply with its obligations in containment zones. If the BBMP’s stand is really true that it is not strictly implementing rules and allowing people to come out of containment zones, this will have to be taken up by the State seriously as it may lead to the spread of Covid-19,” the bench said in the order.

