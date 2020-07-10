HAL Academy launches PG diploma courses

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hal Management Academy on Wednesday launched two post-graduate diploma courses in management with specialisation in aviation management and production management. Graduates with degrees in engineering, science or computer science can apply for the two-year programmes for which the fee is Rs 6.5 lakh, including mess and hostel charges. The last date for applying is July 31.

The academy will take a call on whether admissions will be done through written tests followed by an interview in person or online, based on the Covid situation. Alok Verma, Director (HR), said that the programmes are planned for the second half of September 2020. The academy is contemplating online classes for the first semester. “Based on the evolving situation, the academy will offer subjects for the first semester through online real-time interactive classrooms if required,” Verma said in an official release.