RGUHS to conduct PG exams on July 14

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid increasing number of Covid cases, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences has decide to hold its postgraduate examinations as planned, for medical, dental and AYUSH courses on July 14. More than 2,000 doctors, who will be writing the examinations, are already in the city or in districts within the state.

Students are in the headquarters, Vice Chancellor S Sacchidanand told TNIE. “They do not have to travel much to write the examination,” he said. A nearby examination centre has been allocated for those who are not in the city but in various other districts. In places where MCI norms make it compulsory to hold exams for eight students in one place, Dr Sacchidanand said, if a district has just three or four students and the neighbouring district has another four students, then they can be clubbed into one and students will have to travel to a neighbouring district.

Students have been made aware of Covid protocols, he said, adding that a blended approach to the examination is already being tried out. Theory exams will be held first and then one-day practicals, which would be a combination of both online and offline, said Dr Sacchidanand.

Contact with patients will be minimised and simulation will be used in places where patients aren’t available. If those are not available then students will have to discuss case scenario with the doctor — how a particular case would be handled. If examiners are not available, they will be contacted online, he added.

With the increase in the need for doctors, these examinees are likely to be pressed for Covid duties as soon as possible, said a source. The university has rescheduled UG exams to August 25.