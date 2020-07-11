Kalasa-Banduri project site

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Lok Sabha members from Bengaluru, including Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, on Friday asked people to approach them if there is any resistance from officials or banks in implementing the schemes announced by the Centre. Addressing a joint press conference in Bengaluru, Gowda said the Prime Minister had advised all MPs to ensure the proper implementation of the schemes, especially those under the “Atmanirbhar” package. The MPs are pro-actively working on implementing the schemes, he added. Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya explained about the implementation of schemes in their constituencies.