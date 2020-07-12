STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Chest X-rays can give results in just 10 minutes: Expert

Here is some good news. Now, you can know whether you are Covid-19 positive or not in a jiffy.

Published: 12th July 2020 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here is some good news. Now, you can know whether you are Covid-19 positive or not in a jiffy. The HCG Care Centre in Bengaluru has started using the chest X-ray method on a pilot basis. According to Dr Vishal Rao, member of the Covid consultative group and onco surgeon who initiated the project, X-rays can be used to screen Covid-19 patients which is cost effective and the results are given in 10 minutes.

Now, they have decided to expand it to pan Karnataka where all the districts can scale up and start using X-rays to detect early signs. With the State carrying 20,000 tests a day, it has become difficult to give the results on time. Dr Rao started the pilot project of using X- rays for Covid-19 detection  in Yelahanka on 1,000  ASHA workers and pourakarmikas. He told TNSE that the results were given to them in 10 minutes and all of them tested negative.

“Already there is a huge backlog of samples to be tested. With this method in place, people will be able to get results in no time and it will only cost them Rs 200,” Dr Rao said. A chest X-ray and analysis at HCG will cost Rs 250, while a Covid-19 test could be Rs 4,500 if a person goes directly to a private hospital or Rs 2600 if the person is referred by a government hospital.

Dr Rao said that after the X-ray is done, an artificial intelligence system is used to analyse it, wherein a computerised algorithm will search in the suspicious area which will give the appropriate results. “Right now, the DRDO has been helping us with AI. I have asked all the private hospitals in Bengaluru to start using X-ray for testing. Once they send the X-ray reports to us, we will give them results after we finish the AI analysis.

Many districts in the State have only one or two laboratories for sample testing. If they start using X-rays , they can test more people and even get results fast. The accuracy rate in the X-ray is more than 95%,” he said. Recently he even showcased how the X-ray and tests work to Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa. “After I showcased it, the government is mulling about the project,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp