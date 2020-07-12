STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Despite all odds, Christ University to go ahead with online exams

Christ deemed-to-be-university is planning to conduct online examinations for the intermediate semester students which will begin on July 13.

Published: 12th July 2020 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

Christ University in Kengeri

Christ University

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Christ deemed-to-be-university is planning to conduct online examinations for the intermediate semester students which will begin on July 13. Students speaking to TNSE said that the university had collected Rs 500 fee for the online examination, in addition to the exam fee that was paid earlier. Although there is no written communication to say it is mandatory to pay the fees and take the exam, students said that there was pressure to enrol for the online exam and there was no clarity on whether they would get a refund.

Vinisha (name changed), a student, said that the online classes for the next academic year have already begun in May (which in ordinary times would begin only in June). Online classes have been rigorous with five-hour sessions and assignments that make daily schedules hectic, and amid this, the university plans the examination, she said.

Students said that the State Government directive to universities in Karnataka about cancelling the exams for non-final year students, did not apply to Christ, by virtue of its title ‘deemed to be university’ .
A top university official told TNSE that they decided to hold the examination after a month-long deliberation with the academic staff. “Going ahead without examinations would be a lie in terms of evaluating learning outcomes which the programme assures. Even global players in Europe and the USA decided to hold the examinations,” the official stated.

About the fee of Rs 500, the official said that several students who were unable to pay were given a waiver. And the Rs 500 fees for registration on the online platform does not even cover a third of the cost of the platform, he said. UGC guidelines in April specify that institutes should evaluate students based on previous marks. The official said they have, however, decided to hold the online exam. “We will hold offline exams too in the days to come and those who did not opt for online can appear for those eventually,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp