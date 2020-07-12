Girl who fell in Bellandur drain still not found, plaint against parents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The six-year-old girl who fell into a drain in Bellandur on Friday has still not been found.

Fire and rescue personnel were joined by the State Disaster Response Force and The National Disaster Response Force, renewed the search early on Saturday morning, and covered about 2km of the 5km drain which connects Bellandur and Varthur lakes.

Rescue personnel suspect that her body could be stuck in silt which is very deep and will continue to look for her on Sunday. Monalika, who fell into the drain while playing with other children, lived in a slum with her parents Nityanand and Bowli Kulia, who hail from Assam.

Case filed

Meanwhile, BBMP officials have lodged complaints of negligence with the Marathahalli police against her parents, and against Ravi Kumar, on whose land the slum-dwellers have lived for about a decade. However, an FIR has not yet been registered.