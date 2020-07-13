Frequently asked questions about masks

By Express News Service

How should cloth masks be cleaned? How often?

Cloth face coverings should be washed frequently, ideally after each use, or at least daily. Wash it by hand or in a washing machine after use. Hot water isn’t necessary but make sure you use detergent. Do not use cleaning products such as lysol, phenyl or alcohol. Masks used by patients/ caregivers/ close contacts during home care should be disinfected using ordinary bleach solution (5 %) or sodium solution (1%) and then disposed off by burning or deep burial.