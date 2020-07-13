STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Frequently asked questions about masks

Cloth face  coverings should be washed frequently, ideally after each use, or at least daily. Wash it by hand or in a washing machine after use.

Published: 13th July 2020 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

mask, coronavirus

Image for representation (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

How should cloth masks be cleaned? How often?
Cloth face coverings should be washed frequently, ideally after each use, or at least daily. Wash it by hand or in a washing machine after use. Hot water isn’t necessary but make sure you use detergent. Do not use cleaning products such as lysol, phenyl or alcohol. Masks used by patients/ caregivers/ close contacts during home care should be disinfected using ordinary bleach solution (5 %) or sodium solution (1%) and then disposed off by burning or deep burial.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mask coronavirus safety preacautions
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
How has Kerala's gold smuggling case impacted CM Pinarayi Vijayan?
'20 states, 44,000 staff, 381,400 sq km': India's tiger survey in Guinness world Record
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp