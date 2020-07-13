Running for a cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Suman Nagarkar has always been known for doing things out of the box. This time, the actor -director is running with her husband and runners from Mumbai and Bengaluru to provide aid for those affected by COVID-19.

An avid marathoner herself, Nagarkar has joined the initiative of Bangalore Runners, a group of about 25,000 runners, wherein 20 of them run consecutively for 20 days from July 1 to July 20, each running 20km a day – a total of 400 km – to raise money for charity. All the money raised for the initiative will go to Sai Vishwanath Memorial Trust to support and feed the needy.

“My husband, Gurudev Nagaraja, and I had run multiple marathons while we were in US. This is the first time I am doing something like this,” says Nagarkar, who has already run 50 half marathons and 25 full marathons. She adds that all the precautions were taken during the run. “We avoided uphill climb because it could have tired us faster.

Also we opted for early morning runs to avoid contact with people,” says Nagarkar, adding that the run also helped them stay fit during the lockdown. After a sabbatical from acting, Nagarkar returned to Sandalwood a few years ago and was recently seen in the lead role in a film called Babru, which was her first production and was the firstKannada film fully made in the USA.