Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

The woman had transferred a total of Rs 7.23 lakhs to a person who introduced himself as a Customs Department official and said that her NRI groom prospect was arrested.

Published: 13th July 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By MG Chetan
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 27-year-old’s search for an NRI husband cost her Rs 7.23 lakh. Mythri (name changed), a resident of Varthur, approached the police seeking action against the accused. In her complaint, she stated that she was looking for a suitable match on a matrimonial website. She found a match in Ashish M, who claimed to be a resident of The Netherlands.

“Meanwhile, a woman called me and claimed that she is Monika Manish, Ashish’s mother. She said she was working as a nurse in a hospital. She also said that she will fly out to India with her son to discuss the wedding and meet the family,” Mythri alleged in the complaint.

“On the day of their arrival, I received a call from someone who introduced himself as an official from the Customs Department. He informed me that both Ashish and Monika were arrested and asked me to transfer some money. In five transactions, I transferred a total of Rs 7,23,600,” she said adding that even after the transfers were made, both Ashish and his mother stopped picking up the phone.

Police said that the woman got in contact with Ashish in December 2019 and the alleged cheating took place in January. “The woman filed the complaint after all her efforts to contact Ashish went in vain. Its clear that Ashish has approached the woman with an intent to cheat her and has cooked up the arrest story. We have taken up a case based on her complaint,” the police added.

