80 Bangalore Metro workers test positive for COVID-19, work on one stretch halted

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A total of 80 workers employed along one stretch of the Nagawara-Gottigere Metro Line (Reach-6) of Phase-2 have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Work on this stretch, from Shivaji Nagar to Tannery Road, has been completely halted now.

Larsen & Toubro which has been awarded contracts for Package 2 and Package 3 (Shivaji Nagar to Tannery Road) of Reach-6 Line carried out tests on nearly 200 workers in one camp after one of the workers hired to carry out civil work along the Shivaji Nagar Line who had high fever tested positive for COVID-19. The contractor then carried out tests for all those at the camp.

"The results came on Thursday (July 9). All those who tested positive have been sent to GKVK Covid Care Centre. Their primary and secondary contacts have been identified and asked to isolate themselves," Chief Public Relations Officer, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited, B L Yashvanth Chavan told The New Indian Express.

"Many of those who tested positive were new joinees who had recently come down from other states to work here," he added.

Work on the Package-3 stretch has been stopped completely though work on other segments of the Reach-6 line is on.