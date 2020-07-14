STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Bang! And Bangalore comes full circle

Of late, there is a feeling of deja vu among old-timers of Bangalore.

Published: 14th July 2020 05:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 05:13 AM   |  A+A-

City during lockdown

By Gulnaar Mirza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of late, there is a feeling of deja vu among old-timers of Bangalore. The city is looking like its old self, its avatar of the early 2000s. Traffic is (relatively) thin, you need not glare at bumpers for too long at traffic signals, and can actually reach your destination on time. Driving is a pleasure on streets that look suddenly wide and empty, and lush with greenery. Shades of the Garden City are back. The honest old-timer will admit, in her heart of hearts, that she is delighted with this new-old Bengaluru; it is akin to reclaiming the city. The circumstances, though, are none too happy.

An exodus has been happening over the past few months – first it was the stream of walkers, homeless, jobless and hopeless. Now, there is a planned departure: people are winding up rental agreements, shutting businesses, selling homes and leaving. Some are taking a break, moving back into their towns until the pandemic blows over. The city is looking conspicuously empty, having disgorged itself of people who called it home.

They were part of the waves of migrant population which had washed into the city, drawn by the magnet of its irresistible climate and job ecosystem. Skilled and unskilled labour – perhaps the best tech talent, professionals, carpenters, masons – they all came here, as if seeking the Holy Grail. With them came prosperity, and change – some welcome, some not so.

It inspired nostalgic old Bangalore folk to form social media groups and keep memories of their city alive. Of a time when Bengaluru was Bangalore, life was slower and calmer, and the bang hadn’t gone out of Bangalore. Beantown was still full of beans – a cross between old-world agraharas and the graceful Cantonment. It was a content city, happy in its middle-class wealth and innocence, there was no ostentation, no hankering for the bright lights and brands.

Sometime after the century turned, the city set off at a galloping pace, eager to grow up, drop its old identity and morph into a metro. A Cinderella makeover. It shook off its languor and we were put on a roller coaster, willy-nilly, and catapulted into a new world. We were in boomtown, where the streets had got a coating of gold, and gloried in its growth, its multiplexes, villas and cosmo sheen.

The blowback was there too – too much traffic, too much garbage, too many people. Silk Board became a signature meme, and Garbage City a nomenclature… was Bengaluru overdoing the athithi devo bit? Its climate and ‘good people’ (or so we were told) proved to be its undoing, as the influx continued and the city appeared to be heading to critical mass.But with the sudden paradigm shift brought on by a merciless virus, Cinderella appears to have lost her golden slipper. The music has stopped, and the party has ended. It’s time to go home.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp