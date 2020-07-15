STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Additional chief secretary apologises to court over food for needy

HC raps official for not taking BBMP to task for defying orders

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Additional Chief Secretary of the Urban Development Department on Tuesday tendered an apology before the Karnataka High Court and assured the bench that they would correct themselves.Appearing through video conference before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Alok Aradhe, the Additional Chief Secretary also assured the court that they were identifying the needy in the containment zones so as to provide them with food packets and essential services. “As of now, we have identified about 10,000 people,” he submitted.

Rapping the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for its insensitivity in managing more than 3,000 containment zones in the city and defying orders passed on the same, the bench on Monday summoned the Additional Chief Secretary and BBMP Commissioner after hearing a batch of PILs related to Covid-19.

Accordingly, both the officials appeared through video conference. The bench asked the Additional Chief Secretary why the State has been a mute spectator when the BBMP defied court orders. It also asked why the State was not taking action against the BBMP. The Additional Chief Secretary tendered an apology. Thereafter the matter was adjourned to Wednesday to enable the State and BBMP to file a statement to that effect.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Commissioner informed the court that they have placed an order for 25,000 food kits for the needy in containment zones. On Monday, the bench said that that the BBMP has not even taken an effort to identify the needy in more than 3,000 containment zones.

