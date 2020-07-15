BBMP lists out available beds, hospitals

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after the Karnataka High Court pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and state government for denying treatment to patients because of lack of beds, the corporation made the information public on its website.Late on Monday evening, the BBMP had announced the number of beds available in general and ICU wards in the city on its dashboard. By Tuesday afternoon, it also listed the hospitals and number of beds available at each.

According to the website, 3,155 beds are reserved in general wards, 2,071 in HDU and 316 in ICUs. Also, 1,121 general ward beds are occupied, 1133 in the HDU and 79 in the ICU. In all, 2,034 beds are available in general wards, 938 in HDU and 237 in ICU. The BBMP has also blocked 128 general beds, 15 HDU and one ICU bed. But citizens complained that it is of no use as the portal keeps crashing and shows errors while uploading the data in times of crises.

Officials working on the dashboard said that the numbers keep changing real-time depending on the demand and supply. This, and the high server load have been crashing the website, they added. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the data was uploaded for people to have a sense of confidence. “This does not mean that everyone tested positive can be admitted to the hospital. Based on medical advice and after a thorough examination of the patients, the beds will be allotted. Not every patient needs to be admitted. Many under strict home or institutional quarantine too can get cured. For further assistance, mini-covid care centres in each community and ward are being set up,” he added.