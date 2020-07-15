STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP lists out available beds, hospitals

According to the website, 3,155 beds are reserved in general wards, 2,071 in HDU and 316 in ICUs.

Published: 15th July 2020 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

A pharmacist attends to customers in Bengaluru | Meghana Sastry

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Soon after the Karnataka High Court pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and state government for denying treatment to patients because of lack of beds, the corporation made the information public on its website.Late on Monday evening, the BBMP had announced the number of beds available in general and ICU wards in the city on its dashboard. By Tuesday afternoon, it also listed the hospitals and number of beds available at each.

According to the website, 3,155 beds are reserved in general wards, 2,071 in HDU and 316 in ICUs. Also, 1,121 general ward beds are occupied, 1133 in the HDU and 79 in the ICU. In all, 2,034 beds are available in general wards, 938 in HDU and 237 in ICU. The BBMP has also blocked 128 general beds, 15 HDU and one ICU bed. But citizens complained that it is of no use as the portal keeps crashing and shows errors while uploading the data in times of crises. 

Officials working on the dashboard said that the numbers keep changing real-time depending on the demand and supply. This, and the high server load have been crashing the website, they added. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said the data was uploaded for people to have a sense of confidence. “This does not mean that everyone tested positive can be admitted to the hospital. Based on medical advice and after a thorough examination of the patients, the beds will be allotted. Not every patient needs to be admitted. Many under strict home or institutional quarantine too can get cured. For further assistance, mini-covid care centres in each community and ward are being set up,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp