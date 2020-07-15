Covid suspect given Rs 9.09 lakh estimate by Bengaluru hospital

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The family of a Covid suspect was in for a shock when a hospital in Whitefield quoted an estimated bill of Rs 9.09 lakh for 10 days in ICU with a ventilator. The 67-year-old man, who was waiting for a Covid test, developed breathlessness and was rushed to Columbia Asia Hospital. But after a look at the estimated bill, the family chose not to admit him there. The break-up of the bill included Rs 1.40 lakh for ventilator, Rs 3 lakh for medicines, medical supplies and consumables, Rs 2 lakh for laboratory investigations, Rs 75,000 for room rent, Rs 75,000 towards professional fee, Rs 58,500 for nursing charges, Rs 35,000 for radiology investigations and physiotherapy, and Rs 25,000 for equipment and surgical items.

The hospital authorities told the family that it was just an estimate and the actual bill could be higher in the event of complications, unanticipated extension of stay and comorbidities. Abdul Basir, a patient’s relative, said, “My uncle was tested on Sunday and we were waiting for the result. On Monday, he started gasping for breath. Columbia Asia Hospital told us they had an ICU bed and we rushed him to the emergency care. When they showed us the estimate, we were shocked.”

He said, “We discussed within the family and decided that we could not afford the amount. We contacted NGO Mercy Mission who got us in touch with Dr Taha Mateen of HBS Hospital. We got him admitted there for Rs 25,000. Hospitals should not take advantage when emotions are running high. They need to subsidise the rates for Covid suspects as well.”

On Tuesday morning, his uncle tested positive.

Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said action will be taken against the hospital. Commissioner for Health Pankaj Kumar Pandey said that District Health Officer Dr Srinivas will conduct an inquiry. Dr Chaitanya Pathania, General Manager, Columbia Asia Hospital, Whitefield, said the elderly patient came to the hospital with fever and respiratory distress.

“He also had diabetes and hypertension, and was tentatively diagnosed as Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, due to a viral or bacterial cause. At that stage he was not confirmed Covid nor was he referred by the government. In such a situation, patients are given only the estimate. This does not mean that any final bill or costing was provided. Patients, once confirmed to be Covid-positive, are treated in conformity with the government rules and regulations which Columbia Asia commits to follow with no exception,”

he said.