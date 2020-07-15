KR Market opened for only 16 days in 4 months; farmers, vendors in distress

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: The iconic Krishna Rajendra Market in the city, which is Asia’s largest market for vegetables, fruits and flowers with daily business of about Rs 2 crore, was open for just 16 days since March this year. With another week-long lockdown starting Wednesday, thousands of farmers from several places around the state capital and vendors from across Bengaluru, who depend on the market to sell and buy produce, have been badly hit.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, like all other commercial places, KR Market too was shut. There was an attempt by the civic authorities to shift the market and vendors were told to have their trade at National College Grounds and later at APS Ground, but arrangements were chaotic. And with the Covid-19 spread, nothing was done to help the traders.

After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced relaxation in lockdown norms, the State Government allowed KR Market to reopen on June 6. But when number of Covid-19 cases started rising sharply, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, after an emergency meeting, decided to seal down marketplaces in Bengaluru including Kalasipalya, KR Market, Chamarajpet and Chickpet till June 31. This was later extended for some more days.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Diwakar, president of KR Market Vendors’ Association, said there are over 2,000 vendors in KR Market premises who sell fruits, vegetables, flowers, greens and even puja items along with other essentials.

On an average, the daily business at the market is about Rs 2 crore, Diwakar, president of KR Market Vendors’ Association, pointed out.“In the last four months, we opened for only 16 days. We are not asking the authorities to reopen the market, we are aware of the pandemic. But the government should provide us with some alternatives. At least 50,000 people work here and their families are dependent on them. What should they do?” Sreenivasaiah , a vegetable vendor, asked.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrasekhar said it is the responsibility of the government to provide a platform for farmers to sell their perishable produce. “Farmers, who take their produce to KR Market, usually get better prices. Now, with the sealing, farmers are forced to take their produce to smaller markets elsewhere where they are not getting fair price. The authorities concerned should allow reopening of KR Market in the morning hours with police security for only farmers and vendors. The public should not be allowed. We have appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard,” he added.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, however, said that at present, there is no option but to decentralise the KR Market to faraway places including KR Puram and Anekal. Farmers coming from that side can sell their produce at these markets, he said. Asked about vendors from different parts of the city who are finding it difficult to procure vegetables, Ashok said they cannot do anything and the market cannot be opened in the present circumstances.