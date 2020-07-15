STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

KR Market opened for only 16 days in 4 months; farmers, vendors in distress

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, like all other commercial places, KR Market too was shut.  

Published: 15th July 2020 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

An otherwise bustling KR Market wears a deserted look in Bengaluru on Tuesday

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The iconic Krishna Rajendra Market in the city, which is Asia’s largest market for vegetables, fruits and flowers with daily business of about Rs 2 crore, was open for just 16 days since March this year. With another week-long lockdown starting Wednesday, thousands of farmers from several places around the state capital and vendors from across Bengaluru, who depend on the market to sell and buy produce, have been badly hit.

Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in March, like all other commercial places, KR Market too was shut.  There was an attempt by the civic authorities to shift the market and vendors were told to have their trade at National College Grounds and later at APS Ground, but arrangements were chaotic. And with the Covid-19 spread, nothing was done to help the traders.

After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced relaxation in lockdown norms, the State Government allowed KR Market to reopen on June 6. But when number of Covid-19 cases started rising sharply, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, after an emergency meeting, decided to seal down marketplaces in Bengaluru including Kalasipalya, KR Market, Chamarajpet and Chickpet till June 31. This was later extended for some more days.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Diwakar, president of KR Market Vendors’ Association, said there are over 2,000 vendors in KR Market premises who sell fruits, vegetables, flowers, greens and even puja items along with other essentials. 

‘On average, KR Market sees Rs 2 crore business’

On an average, the daily business at the market is about Rs 2 crore, Diwakar, president of KR Market Vendors’ Association, pointed out.“In the last four months, we opened for only 16 days. We are not asking the authorities to reopen the market, we are aware of the pandemic. But the government should provide us with some alternatives. At least 50,000 people work here and their families are dependent on them. What should they do?” Sreenivasaiah , a vegetable vendor, asked.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Kodihalli Chandrasekhar said it is the responsibility of the government to provide a platform for farmers to sell their perishable produce. “Farmers, who take their produce to KR Market, usually get better prices. Now, with the sealing, farmers are forced to take their produce to smaller markets elsewhere where they are not getting fair price. The authorities concerned should allow reopening of KR Market in the morning hours with police security for only farmers and vendors. The public should not be allowed. We have appealed to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa in this regard,” he added.

Revenue Minister R Ashok, however, said that at present, there is no option but to decentralise the KR Market to faraway places including KR Puram and Anekal. Farmers coming from that side can sell their produce at these markets, he said. Asked about vendors from different parts of the city who are finding it difficult to procure vegetables, Ashok said they cannot do anything and the market cannot be opened in the present circumstances.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp