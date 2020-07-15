Look who is watching

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: For the last couple of days, actor Srinath Vasistha has been carefully donning his security guard costume to get ready for his new role. There is, however, a difference in his routine now. Vasistha can now be seen as a watchman in real life, right at the entrance of his apartment complex. The actor, known for his appearances in Kannada teleserials and popular supporting roles in Sandalwood movies like RangiTaranga, Kraurya, and Krishna Nee Begane Baaro, volunteered to take up the job after a sentry at his apartment was tested positive for Covid-19, and other personnel had to go under quarantine.

“I had earlier played the roles of a security guard and I even have the costume with me,” he tells CE. “I had half a mind to wear it for the job, but then I didn’t want to overdo the part,” laughs Vasistha, adding that he finally settled for his regular clothes, coupled with all the protection gear. He moved to Gopalan Brindavan Apartment, near Vijaynagar, around 11 months ago, because his house, which is in the same area, is getting reconstructed.

The apartment was sealed around 10 days ago after a security person tested positive for coronavirus. Since the crisis left the gate of the apartment unguarded, the residents decided to take the matter into their hands and take turns to perform the duty in three shifts around the clock. Vasistha was one of the first ones to volunteer for this. “The routine started from July 12 when my son volunteered first. My turn was on Monday from 2pm to 10pm,” he says. His next shift will be on July 20.

Vasistha, who has been a part of the industry for 31 years, playing major roles in 175 TV serials and over 50 Kannada movies, says he had no second thoughts before volunteering for the job. “If feels so good to do something for the community we live in. Since I am just a few months old in the apartment, I didn’t know many people. But this way I got introduced to them too,” says the 53-year-old actor, adding that he has the advantage of having time on his hands due to shoots getting cancelled in view of the pandemic.