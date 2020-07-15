Man stabs girl to death for spurning him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 17-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her lover in Girinagar on Tuesday. Police arrested the accused who works as a waiter in a club. The deceased, Narmada, a resident of Jaibharath Nagar, was a PUC student.

The accused, Muniraju alias Abhi Gowda (23), is a resident of Rajajinagar. A police officer said the incident took place around 9 pm when Narmada and her brother came to a shop nearby to buy stationary.

Then, Gowda took her to his friend’s house in Dwarakanagar. The duo started fighting as she had reportedly been avoiding him for three months. When he assaulted her, she retaliated. Gowda took a kitchen knife and stabbed her repeatedly.

The house owner, Vishwanath, heard her screams and rushed to the spot. He found her lying in a pool of blood. Gowda fled and based on Vishwanath’s complaint, police nabbed him on Tuesday. Based on Gowda’s confession the police are probing further.