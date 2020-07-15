STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
OPDs of two Bengaluru private hospitals shut for 48 hrs after denying treatment to patients

Outpatient Departments (OPDs) of two private hospitals have been sealed for 48 hours for reportedly denying treatment to Covid 19 patients.

Published: 15th July 2020 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 06:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Outpatient Departments (OPDs) of two private hospitals have been sealed for 48 hours for reportedly denying treatment to Covid 19 patients. Also, Vikram Hospital on St Millers Road and Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Jayanagar had failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued by District Health Officer Dr Gulur Srinivas.

A circular by the DHO stated that that the two hospitals had denied treatment to Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza Like Illness (ILI) patients and had violated the norms mentioned under Epidemic Act 1897, Disaster Management Act 2005 and Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act. As they had also failed to revert to the show-cause notice, the action was initiated, it added.

Dr Srinivas said, “During a meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on June 29, the hospitals had agreed to set aside 50% of beds for Covid patients. As they had not honoured the agreement, we served them the notice, which was not replied to. Now we have sealed the OPDs, and if they fail to dedicate beds within these 48 hours, their licences will be cancelled.”

Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey said, “Private hospital should cooperate  with the government to ensure that no Covid patient is denied treatment.”Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, issued a statement, saying, “Apollo Specialty Hospital Jayanagar is a Dedicated Covid Hospital. It is a 100-bed facility and 50% of beds are allocated for Govt. referral patients. We have operationalised 60 beds out of which 30 are allocated to Govt. referral patients. But on the day we opened it for Covid patients, our hospital beds filled up in 24 hours.

As of now we have nine Govt. referral patients from BBMP and 40 are direct walk-in patients with symptoms of ILI & SARI. Some were presented to the hospital in very critical conditions. We have to treat because of clinical condition compulsion. Against discharge, we would allot the beds to Govt. referred patients by BBMP. We are opening up the hospital to full strength in a phased manner as we are facing an acute shortage of staff. The entire unit of Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar has been dedicated for Covid-19 treatment, and we are operating in full capacity now.”A spokesperson from Vikram Hospital said the hospital didn’t want to comment on this issue.

We are opening the hospital to full strength in a phased manner as we are facing an acute staff shortage. Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar, has been dedicated for Covid treatment Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, Unit Head, Apollo Hospitals, Jayanagar

The hospitals had failed to respond to a show-cause notice issued by the District Health Officer

