Postman to deliver Covid-buster Kashaya package at your doorstep 

With the pandemic tightening its grip, the ‘Kashaya’ — a potent mix of spices, herbs and roots — has become the magic potion for the average Indian, who is turning to traditional panaceas.

Published: 15th July 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the pandemic tightening its grip, the ‘Kashaya’ — a potent mix of spices, herbs and roots — has become the magic potion for the average Indian, who is turning to traditional panaceas. Consumption of kashaya is being encouraged as an immunity booster against the raging coronavirus in the city, with even police stations encouraging cops to sip it. To bring the kashaya to your doorstep, the Karnataka State Mango Development and Marketing Corporation (KSMDMC) will join hands with India Post to deliver a package containing the ingredients needed to brew up the spicy drink.

KSMDMC Managing Director C G Nagaraj told TNIE, “We are planning to put together a package with the seven ingredients needed to make the kashaya at home — 250gm of pepper, dry ginger, cumin, cinnamon, clove, garlic and turmeric, along with 1.2 kg of jaggery.”The package will weigh 3 kg and cost `600. “The spices are supplied by farmers from Malnad region, reputed for the quality of its spices. This will provide the farmers a platform to sell their produce,” Nagaraj said. It is likely to be launched in a fortnight.

The KSMDMC-India Post partnership, forged for the second consecutive year to deliver mangoes, achieved a record sale of 100 tonnes this year, with people confined to their homes during the first lockdown. With the mango season over and spices much in demand for kashaya, the Corporation is now venturing into this line. Post Master-General, Bangalore Headquarters, S Rajendra Kumar said, “Our tie-up for door delivery of mangoes was extremely successful, and we are happy to engage with KSMDMC again.” 

