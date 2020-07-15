Three held for robbing people 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hennur police arrested three men recently for allegedly robbing commuters at night during the lockdown. The accused had committed 20 offences in the past three months, the police said. The accused Arfath Ahmed aliad Mohammed Arfath (26) and Ravi alias Ravikumar (22) are residents of KG Halli, and Ameen alias Kalli Ameen (28) is from of Frazer Town.

Police said that cases of robbery had increased in Banasawadi, KR Puram and Frazer Town during and after the lockdown. The police gathered information and nabbed the accused. “Investigations revealed that the accused targeted lone riders and drivers on ring roads and attacked them at night. They assaulted them with lethal weapons and robbed them. With their arrest, 15 robbery cases and five vehicle theft cases were solved. Two other accused are absconding,” the police said.