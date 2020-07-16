STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Search off for girl who drowned in drain

Since Friday, various rescue teams launched a massive search operation for the girl.

Published: 16th July 2020 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The search operation for the six-year-old girl who was washed away in an open drain in Marathahalli on July 10, has been called off by the rescue teams as they were not able to find her after more than three days. The victim, Monalika, was playing with other children in the slum after her parents left for work that day. She reportedly went near a gap in the fencing near the drain to look at the gushing waters and accidentally fell in.

Since Friday, various rescue teams launched a massive search operation for the girl. The personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the National Disaster Response Force searched for the girl for more than three days. Separate teams looked for her within a 5 km radius of the place where she fell. 

“The girl was not found despite all our efforts. Our hopes of finding her sunk by Sunday yet we looked for her on Monday too. As we could not find her still, the search operation was called off after Monday’s operation,” an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
IT Minister KT Rama Rao at the Hyderabad IT GRID development meeting with industry leaders at the NSL Arena in Uppal on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Five new IT parks to come up in East Hyderabad
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kerala: Rape convict former priest seeks bail to marry survivor
President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Relief to Indian students as Trump agrees to revoke visa curbs
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
60% Covid-infected persons in Kerala are asymptomatic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image
First indigenous COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Zydus to enter human trials
Patients can be seen sitting beside body of a suspected COVID-19 victim at OGH (Photo | EPS)
Reality of Hyderabad hospital: Suspected COVID-19 patients forced to share ward with dead
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp