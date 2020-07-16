Search off for girl who drowned in drain

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The search operation for the six-year-old girl who was washed away in an open drain in Marathahalli on July 10, has been called off by the rescue teams as they were not able to find her after more than three days. The victim, Monalika, was playing with other children in the slum after her parents left for work that day. She reportedly went near a gap in the fencing near the drain to look at the gushing waters and accidentally fell in.

Since Friday, various rescue teams launched a massive search operation for the girl. The personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services Department and the National Disaster Response Force searched for the girl for more than three days. Separate teams looked for her within a 5 km radius of the place where she fell.

“The girl was not found despite all our efforts. Our hopes of finding her sunk by Sunday yet we looked for her on Monday too. As we could not find her still, the search operation was called off after Monday’s operation,” an official said.