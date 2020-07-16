STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To tackle surge, 2 more CCCs to be set up in Bengaluru; nurses in high demand

The eight CCCs in the city have a 2,800 bed capacity, where 2,000 patients can be housed.

Bengaluru Coronavirus

A desserted Hebbal road due to complete lockdown in Bengaluru to curb rising COVID-19 cases. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a high-level meeting of Covid-19 in-charge officials on Wednesday, it was decided that two more Covid Care Centres will be added in Bengaluru - apart from the existing eight- which will have a capacity of at least 600 beds as reserve in case of emergencies.The two new centres are the third hostel facility at the GKVK campus and the Bengaluru University campus. The other centres are Haj Bhavan, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Ashram, two hostels of GKVK, two hostels at the College of Horticulture, Koramanagala Indoor Stadium and the Government Ayurvedica Medical College at Majestic. 

The eight CCCs in the city have a 2,800 bed capacity, where 2,000 patients can be housed. Currently, 400 patients are admitted and 250 have been discharged. It was also decided that nurses will be roped in from other states to work at the CCCs and hospitals, as there is a severe shortage here. 

A senior government official told The New Indian Express, “There is a rising demand for nurses at hospitals and CCCs. The BBMP was also directed to hire doctors at the earliest. During the meeting, the chief secretary was also apprised that many newly-recruited young doctors were refusing to work in Covid-19 hospitals and CCCs. Officers demanded suspension of erring doctors.”

This was the first meeting of all in-charge IAS and KAS officers on Covid duty in the state and city with the chief secretary. The state government has directed to hold such meetings every morning to take stock of the situation.

