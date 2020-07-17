STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BBMP, hotel owners tie up to run private Covid Care Centres

The officials present at the meeting told TNIE that there is a huge demand for private CCCs and this will supplement the government-run ones.

Koramangala Indoor stadium in Bengaluru, has been turned into a Covid care Centre

Koramangala Indoor stadium in Bengaluru, has been turned into a Covid care Centre. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, health department officials, and nodal officers in charge of Covid, held a meeting with Bengaluru Hotels Owners’ Association and Bengaluru Private Hospital and Nursing Homes Association, to collaborate and run private Covid Care Centres. 

The officials present at the meeting told TNIE that there is a huge demand for private CCCs and this will supplement the government-run ones. “There is a demand from patients who are willing to pay and want to go for private CCCs. The government has also framed guidelines for running the private CCCs, as per SoP prescribed in the guidelines,” the official said. 

The participants demanded two days’ time to decide on other formalities and requested the government’s support in running various CCCs in the city.  The hotel owners welcomed this move and expect that soon more hospitals and hotels will come forward to start them. Right now, around 500 odd beds in different hotels have been arranged and are running as CCCs. “Keeping the rising numbers in in mind, asymptomatic patients require isolation facility, so people prefer to stay away from homes and stay in CCCs,” the official added.

