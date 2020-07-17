Filthy loos, no water, no doctors in Bengaluru's Covid Care Centres

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the number of Covid-19 cases and deaths surged over the past few days, especially in Bengaluru, some hospitals and Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have come under fire for their lacklustre response to the crisis.

So much so, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is also in-charge of CCCs in Bengaluru, was shocked and furious to see the condition of the largest CCC facility, at the University of Agriculture Sciences (UAS) Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) campus on Ballari Road in the city

on Thursday.

During his surprise visit to the 712-bed CCC facility, patients complained about lack of cleanliness, treatment, medication, food and condition of the toilets. They said that doctors were not coming inside to treat them, bedspreads were not changed, toilets were not cleaned and even drinking water was in short supply.

A statement from the DyCM’s office said one of the patients told him, “They (doctors) are not just ignoring (us) but treating us with indignation.’’ Expressing anguish over the lack of facilities and cleanliness at the CCC, the DyCM directed senior IAS officer Rajender Kumar Kataria, the nodal officer for CCC, to initiate action against the erring officers. He also directed Kataria to act against a doctor who came late to work at the CCC.

The DyCM took the BBMP Joint Commissioner and tahsildar to task for not managing the facility well. “There is no question of excusing you people for being so inhuman,’’ a furious DyCM said. However, Dr Ashwath Narayan appreciated doctors and officials at the CCC at Horticulture Hostel in the GKVK campus.

Action against pvt hospitals

The DyCM said the government will take action against private hospitals which are not treating Covid-19 patients. “We will not hesitate to cancel licences and file criminal cases against such hospitals,’’ he said.