It is going to be a wet five days, alert along coast 

IMD Bengaluru Director says a trough in east Arabian Sea intensifying the monsoon 

Published: 17th July 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Two youths cross a street in Malleswaram, Bengaluru, as heavy rain lashed the city on Thursday. Till 5.30 pm, the city had received 8.4 mm rain | Arunima a.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is time to stay indoors, not just because the lockdown has been enforced in most districts of Karnataka and Covid-19 cases are rising, but also because the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall across the state for the next five days. The weatherman has also issued an orange and yellow alert for most districts of Karnataka, especially along the coast, and Dakshina Kannada. A warning for fishermen has also been issued. 

Police officials managing people violating the lockdown norms, said the rainfall was a blessing in disguise as it kept many people indoors. IMD Bengaluru Director C S Patil said a trough in east Arabian Sea is intensifying the monsoon across the state. He said widespread rain will occur over north interior Karnataka, there will be isolated heavy rainfall over Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada, and coastal districts and south interior Karnataka will experience widespread rainfall.

Patil added that Bengaluru will continue to experience light to moderate rainfall for the next five days. The cloud cover and rainfall will bring down temperatures. Up to 5.30 pm, Bengaluru had received 8.4 mm, Kempegowda International Airport recorded 5.8mm and HAL airport received 10 mm rainfall. The city received 10.8 mm rainfall and HAL airport received 11.6 mm rainfall.

However, the rainfall and chilly weather only increased the worry of health and medical professionals. They state that with this, the number of those suffering from lung-related infections and problems will rise. They have warned children below 10, above 60 and those with comorbidities, especially breathing problems and respiratory ailments, to stay home. Health department officials added that this weather would make them more vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus, and increase the number of cases. They assert that people should stay indoors, especially when a lockdown has been enforced.

