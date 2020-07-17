Night-long ordeal: Private hospitals turn away another pregnant woman

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old pregnant woman and her family went through a nightmarish ordeal on Wednesday night to get admission for her delivery. Kausar Banu finally got admitted in Vani Vilas Hospital and delivered a baby boy on Thursday. Volunteers of NGO Mercy Mission were up all night trying to get hospitals to admit her.

The family resides in Chandra Layout and are not well off. The woman’s husband, mother and brother went in an auto and a two-wheeler knocking on the doors of various hospitals. Talking about the experience, Fathaheen Misbah, an engineer and NGO volunteer, said, “The woman’s water broke at 1 am on Thursday. She did not want to get admitted at the private hospital on Queen’s Road, which is a Covid Care Centre now. So she took help of the NGO and they tried to get her admitted to a private hospital on Ballari Road.

They had a bed, but said they did not have a natal ICU — essential for a caesarean delivery.” Misbah, also a member of the Karnataka’s Covid-19 Task Force, then got through to a private hospital in the CBD. But the hospital allegedly demanded an exorbitant admission fee. “They wanted Rs 85,000 to be paid for admission as she would be treated as a Covid-19 suspect. The Ayushman Bharat card was not accepted and they insisted on only private insurance payment,” Misbah said.

The family then went to another private hospital in Koramangala. “The hospital insisted on getting a permission letter from BBMP to take her in at 3 am. We called up the 1912 number for help, but in vain,” she said. The family finally reached Vani Vilas at 4.30 am. “The woman delivered a boy through normal delivery at 8.30 am and both mother and baby are fine now.

The hospital did not charge,” Misbah added. BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar, expressing concern over the incident, said, “There is no permission letter for such cases. It is unfortunate that a pregnant woman was denied admission.” He added that BBMP maternity hospitals are functioning 24x7 and the family could have got admission in any of them.