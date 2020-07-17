Volunteers raise funds for oxygen cylinders to help migrant workers

lPreeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even though many Covid patients suffer from breathlessness, there is a shortage of

oxygen cylinders in Bengaluru. However, some volunteers, who have been helping migrant workers who require beds as well as oxygen cylinders, has started fundraising to purchase more oxygen cylinders.

Saqib Idrees, who started the team said, “At least 60-70 percent of the cases I have observed, have symptoms of breathlessness. Since there is a shortage of beds, many of them are travelling from each hospital just to find one. But instead, we can provide them with oxygen cylinders which will help till there is a bed available or get their Covid report,” he told TNIE.

The team has raised Rs 1 lakh within 12 hours and is hoping to raise Rs 4 lakh in total. “A 47-litre cylinder costs more than Rs 10,000. We are also looking at purchasing an ambulance which will help patients get to the hospital in time,” Saqib said.

Currently, the team has been in contact with several doctors to get suspected Covid patients to use oxymeters and test their oxygen level. The team had to start a token system wherein the cylinders are provided on first-come-first-serve basis.Those who wish to contribute can contact 9148950554 or 8050926443.