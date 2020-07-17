STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yediyurappa’s team of 8 busy in their zones

In charge of one zone each in Covid fight, ministers to give their report card to BSY today

Published: 17th July 2020 06:55 AM

With the week-long lockdown enforced in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts from Tuesday night, the usually bustling KR Market lies desolate and bereft of any activity | Shriram B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: As Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa sits down with his ‘team of eight’ on Friday morning, he will be looking for their report card. They have been given charge of one zone each to bring the galloping numbers down. On Thursday, 2,344 cases and 70 deaths were reported in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru City has been divided into eight zones. Each zone has been assigned to eight ministers and political secretary to the CM.

The New Indian Express  caught up with North Bengaluru in charge S R Vishwanath, CM’s Political Secretary, who said his team is dealing with 38 containment zones and about 190 positive cases. He said there are 18 ambulances for this entire area and they would be getting more ambulances per ward and added that all drivers of the ambulances were being housed in a hostel to ensure their 24-hour availability.
“Efforts are on to get more beds over and above those in the facilities — 13 PHCs and 1 district hospital. We are assessing the spread of Covid-19 through house-to-house surveys and are dealing with it at booth level,” he said.

Food minister K Gopalaiah, in charge of Dasarahalli, who TNIE spoke to, said he had been trying to tie up with all private hospitals and nursing homes to get more beds to accommodate the spiralling numbers. A few of them have agreed to set aside more beds, he said. He said his area has 17 ambulances and two hearse vans and they are trying to get more. “Our doctors have been overworked; many are working without leave for the past four months,” he said.

UDD minister B A Basavraju, in charge of Mahadevapura and adjoining areas, said that they had set up a command centre in a school to monitor the area which is spread over 17 wards and 11 village panchayats. 
They have requested for 50 per cent of the beds from the private hospitals to deal with the spike in numbers of positive symptomatic cases. In addition, they have set up a 450-bed facility tying up with three institutions and a 500-bed facility at a police quarters, he said.

Suresh Kumar is in charge of deep South Bommanhalli while DCM  C N Ashwathnarayan is in charge of Bengaluru West. The other ministers who are in charge of the remaining zones are Revenue Minister R Ashok, Housing Minister V Somanna and Cooperation Minister  S T Somashekar. All eight zones are under pressure to arrest the super spread of the virus and get more ambulances for speedy movement of patients, better coordination and more beds to accommodate sick patients.

BS Yediyurappa
